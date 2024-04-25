The officer-in-charge of Mandia Police Outpost, Susmita Bora, found herself facing disciplinary action on Wednesday following a tragic incident that occurred within the premises. The action came after reports surfaced on Tuesday of a suspect, apprehended by the police on suspicion of theft, who allegedly took his own life while in custody.

In response to the incident, Mandia Police Outpost OC Susmita Bora was relieved of her duties and placed on reserves, signifying a form of administrative punishment. Additionally, LC Roushan Ali was suspended from duty, while a home guard jawan faced dismissal from service in connection with the suspect's suicide.

The disciplinary measures were initiated by Barpeta district superintendent of police (SP) Pankaj Yadav, reflecting the seriousness with which the authorities are addressing the situation.

The tragic incident unfolded in Mandia Gaon village, located in the Baghbor subdivision of Barpeta district. Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased individual, identified as Lutfor Rahman alias Rinku Ali, was taken into custody by Mandia Police on suspicion of involvement in a recent theft within the area.

Following Rahman's death, a sense of unrest gripped the local community, with some residents staging protests outside the police outpost, demanding justice for the deceased.

The incident underscores the complexities and challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order while ensuring the protection of individuals' rights. As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the suspect's death continue, authorities are likely to face increased scrutiny and calls for accountability from the public.