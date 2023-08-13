The Kalgachia Police on August 13 successfully apprehended two individuals suspected to be involved in arms smuggling. The operation, based on intelligence provided by Gajraj Intelligencers, resulted in the capture of the alleged arms smugglers.

The individuals in custody have been identified as Abdul Rashid (40), a resident of Village No. 2 Rubhi in Kalgachia's Barpeta district, and Pandit Ali (30), son of Md Meser Ali, hailing from Village No. 1 Rasulpur, also in Kalgachia, Barpeta.

During the operation, the law enforcement officials were able to seize a 7.62 mm pistol along with a magazine. The recovery was made possible due to a thorough search operation and on-site interrogation of the apprehended suspects.

The seized weapons and ammunition have been taken into custody for further investigation. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at the Kalgachia Police Station, initiating the legal proceedings necessary in such cases. The Officer in Charge of Kalgachia Police Station is overseeing the ongoing investigation to uncover any additional information related to the arms smuggling and its potential ramifications.