In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, Barpeta district police apprehended three drug peddlers from different parts of the district on Sunday night.

Under Kalgachia Police Station, Shahidul Islam (24), son of the late Jeherul Islam from Bilortary, was apprehended with 22.94 grams of suspected heroin, concealed in two soap cases.

Similarly, under Barpeta Police Station, Ikbal Hussain (37), son of Miya Shan from Dewrikuchi, was caught with 21.5 grams of suspected heroin, also hidden in two soap cases.



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In another operation under Sorbhog Police Station, Ijajul Hoque (18), son of Surat Jamal from Haldhiagaon under Kalgachia Police Station, was apprehended from Ghugbari with 1.28 grams of suspected heroin.

Follow-up actions are underway as part of the district's ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking.