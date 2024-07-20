In a significant development in the ongoing anti-drug campaign, Barpeta Police conducted a successful raid, led by DSP H.Q. Barpeta Jitesh Barman, on Friday night based on precise intelligence inputs.

The operation took place near the Polytechnic College in the city, leading to the arrest of a drug peddler identified as Nitul Kalita from Gajia, Barpeta.

During the raid, police recovered three cases of narcotics drugs from Kalita, with the seized drugs weighing approximately 33 grams. The market value of the confiscated drugs is estimated to be over Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, a TVS bike with registration number AS 15 U 5602, used by the drug peddler, was also seized.

The arrested individual is currently under interrogation as police seek further leads in their effort to dismantle the drug network operating in the area.



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This operation is part of a broader and more proactive approach by Barpeta Police to combat drug-related activities in the district.

Since Sushanta Biswa Sarma took over as Superintendent of Police, the department has intensified its efforts to make Barpeta a drug-free district.

SP Barpeta Sushanta Biswa Sarma has emphasized the importance of community involvement in this campaign and has sought the direct cooperation of local residents to help eradicate the menace of drugs and restore social order in the district.