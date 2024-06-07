Assam: Barpeta Police seizes drug, arrests one
Barpeta Police, under the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Personnel), arrested Ramej Uddin Sikdar at Dattakuchi Kajir Mill, seizing 50.72 grams of suspected narcotics. The arrest is part of ongoing efforts to combat the illicit drug trade in Assam.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- Barpeta Police arrest suspect with 50.72 grams of suspected narcotics
- Seizure part of ongoing anti-drug efforts in the region
- Investigation continues to gather more evidence
Barpeta Police, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Personnel), apprehended Ramej Uddin Sikdar (27) at Dattakuchi Kajir Mill in Barpeta, Assam. During the apprehension, the team recovered 4 soap cases weighing 50.72 grams suspected to contain narcotics drugs from his possession.
The arrest and seizure took place as part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat the illicit drug trade in the region. The investigation into the case is currently in progress, with authorities working to gather more information and evidence related to the suspect and the narcotics seized.
Further updates on the case will be provided as the investigation unfolds.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today