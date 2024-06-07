Barpeta Police, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Personnel), apprehended Ramej Uddin Sikdar (27) at Dattakuchi Kajir Mill in Barpeta, Assam. During the apprehension, the team recovered 4 soap cases weighing 50.72 grams suspected to contain narcotics drugs from his possession.

The arrest and seizure took place as part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat the illicit drug trade in the region. The investigation into the case is currently in progress, with authorities working to gather more information and evidence related to the suspect and the narcotics seized.

Further updates on the case will be provided as the investigation unfolds.