In a continued effort to curb anti-social activities such as gambling and illegal liquor sales, Barpeta police carried out a successful raid.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a gambler.

Barpeta police have been actively working to combat various forms of anti-social behaviour within the community, including gambling and the illicit sale of alcohol.



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In their recent initiative, the Barpeta police targeted gambling activities in the area of Metuakuchi leading to the apprehension of a suspect.

The individual taken into custody has been identified as Hemen Das, a resident of Metuakuchi.

Following his arrest, Hemen Das was presented before the Barpeta Chief Judicial Magistrate court, which subsequently ordered him to be placed in judicial custody as part of the ongoing efforts to address these issues.