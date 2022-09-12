Barpeta Polytechnic grade IV employees have sat on an indefinite strike demanding the regularisation of jobs of 348 grade 4 employees working in polytechnics and the other two engineering colleges in the state.

They also demanded the release of salaries which have been unpaid for the last 12 months.

According to the protesting employees, the organization has observed the strike demanding the release of unpaid salaries for the last 12 months as they are unable to manage their daily expenses.

Furthermore, they demanded the regularisation of their monthly salary as well as the regularisation of the jobs of grade IV employees who have been working at Barpeta Polytechnic since 2017.

One of the protesters said, "We are on an indefinite protest, and the main reason for this is that we haven't received our monthly salary. We have informed the concerned authorities several times but have not received any salary. Our principal sent the bill to the director, and he then sent it to higher education and again to the finance department, but from the department, they kept questioning us. As a result, we haven't received our salary. Everyone is surely aware of how difficult living without pay is."

"We receive minimal pay, so just think about how bad it would be if we went months without it. And our job doesn’t have any guarantee, therefore the government should provide surety to us", he added.

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