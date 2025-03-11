The 45-day campaign marking the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative and International Women’s Day culminated in an awareness event at Hajipara Gram Panchayat under Barpeta Block. Organized by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) under the Women and Child Development Department Barpeta, the initiative aimed to declare Hajipara a Child Marriage-Free GP, with technical support from the Piramal Foundation.

The event was presided over by Smt. Mousumi Chetia, Additional District Commissioner (Social Welfare), Barpeta. It was attended by key officials, including the District Social Welfare Officer, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Bhawanipur, representatives from the District Child Protection Unit, and members from the Health Department. Also present were officials from Independent Thought—a UNICEF partner organization—along with supervisors, Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), DHEW members, and local community representatives.

The program began with an introductory speech by the District Mission Coordinator (DMC), emphasizing the significance of the BBBP initiative in ensuring girls' safety, education, and empowerment. Experts from the Health Department and Independent Thought led discussions highlighting the critical need to eliminate child marriage, citing its detrimental effects on girl child health, education, and overall societal development. They underscored the role of education in breaking the cycle of early marriages and promoting gender equality.

In a move to recognize and encourage women entrepreneurs, two women excelling in Bamboo Craft and Dairy Farming were felicitated for their contributions to their communities and economic self-sufficiency. Their achievements were showcased as examples of women's empowerment and financial independence, reinforcing the campaign’s message of uplifting women through skill development.

As a symbolic commitment to the future of girl children, a plantation drive was conducted, where saplings were planted in the name of two young girls. This initiative signified the community’s pledge to nurture and safeguard the rights and aspirations of their daughters.