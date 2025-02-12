To combat child marriage, the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) under the Women and Child Development Department, Barpeta, organized an awareness meeting at Jania Gram Panchayat in Mandia Block on February 11, supported by the Piramal Foundation.

The event was chaired by ADC (Social Welfare) Mousumi Chetia, ACS, and attended by ASP Bidyut Vikash Bora Borbhuyan, District Social Welfare Officer, BDO Mandia, CDPO Mandia, DCPO, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, health officials, Gram Panchayat representatives, Anganwadi workers, and local residents.

ADC Mousami Chetia emphasized empowering women and involving both genders in eliminating child marriage. ASP Bidyut Vikash Bora highlighted the Child Marriage Prohibition Act and law enforcement efforts. DCPO Jitul Bora led a session on prevention strategies, while health officials discussed the risks of early marriage on girls’ health and education.

Attendees took a pledge for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Child Marriage Mukt Gram Panchayat. A street play depicted the harsh realities of child marriage, and stalls facilitated Sukanya Samriddhi account openings and Ayushman Card registration. Meritorious girls were felicitated under beti baccho beti padao theme and trees were planted in newborn girls' names by ADC and ASP.

With 14 Gram Panchayats identified as vulnerable, future awareness programs will continue to strengthen prevention measures. Through collective efforts, Barpeta is striving for a future where every child can reach their full potential.