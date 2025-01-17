The District Development Council (DDC) meeting for January 2025, held at the Barpeta Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall on Friday, focused on reviewing the progress of key government schemes and projects.

The meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, ACS, along with Additional District Commissioner Jayanta Bora, ACS, and attended by heads of departments from Education, Health, Agriculture, Labour, and Tourism.

A major emphasis was placed on ensuring the timely completion of ongoing projects. The DDC directed department heads to efficiently utilize allocated funds and improve planning to meet deadlines. He also underlined the importance of innovation in governance, urging officials to adopt creative approaches to meet departmental goals effectively.

All heads of departments were instructed to submit detailed progress reports and expedite work on pending projects. The meeting served as a platform to address implementation challenges and streamline strategies for better outcomes in the district’s development initiatives.