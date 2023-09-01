The All Barpeta District Students Union, along with various party organizations including AASU, has called for a 12-hour Barpeta district bandh on September 2. The bandh aims to denounce the recent bifurcation of Barpeta district, leading to the formation of the new Bajali district.

The decision to stage this extensive shutdown was announced during a press conference held today (September 1) at Shaheed Bhawan in Barpeta. The bandh is scheduled to begin at 5 am and conclude at 5 pm on the specified Saturday (September 2).

The agitation stems from the State Government's recent decision to merge regions of Barpeta district, such as Sarbhog, Barpeta Road, and Hawli, into the newly established Bajali district. This move has sparked significant discontent among the residents of Barpeta, who have been actively participating in a series of protests to voice their opposition.

The upcoming bandh is expected to disrupt normal life within the Barpeta district for the duration of 12 hours as citizens rally together to oppose the district's division. Local authorities and law enforcement agencies have been alerted to ensure public safety during the protest.

The All Barpeta District Students Union, AASU, and various party organizations hope that the bandh will draw attention to their concerns regarding the bifurcation of the Barpeta district, ultimately leading to a reconsideration of the recent administrative changes.