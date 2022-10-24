The final journey of Burha satriya, from Satra's Bus stand to the cremation bed started on October 24, morning, after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other prominent figures of the state paid their last respects to the Barpeta's Burha satriya Basistha Dev Sharma.

At about 10 AM the chief minister of the state paid his last visit to Burha Satriya's mortal body at Satra's Bus stand, which was previously organized for the people as a visiting spot of Burha Satriya's mortal body.

In presence of thousands of people, the mortal body of the cultural gem was taken out, and after having a march through the three Batsaras (Na-hati Batsara, Dakshin-hati Batsara and Uttar- hati Batsara- the three Batsaras around the Satra's Namgarh that represents the 22 -hatits of Barpeta), his mortal body was taken to the Namgarh, where his mortal body was revolved for three rounds in the Satra's premise in presence of numerous people, chanting " Naam gosha".



After completion of the 3rd round, his body was taken off from the Namgarh and through Dakshin hati his mortal body was taken to the cremation bed, which was prepared in the Satra's backyard.



It is to be mentioned that the sandalwood that is used to prepare the final bed was donated by a Muslim person.

After performing the final rituals, the mortal body of the burha satriya was set on fire and left for a heavenly journey.

It is worth mentioning that many prominent figures today attended the funeral. Ministers like Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta were present.

Bhupen Bora, Abdul Khalaque, and Debabrata Saikia from the congress party were also present. Manab Deka, Tara prasad Das, Pramod Boro, Gunin Das and many other political figures were present during the funeral.

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