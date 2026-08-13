Assam bars transfer of Census 2027 officials until completion of duties

The Assam government has directed all departments to refrain from transferring officials appointed as enumerators and supervisors for Census 2027 until they complete their assigned responsibilities.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the direction after the Lakhimpur district administration reported that some teachers engaged in census-related work had been transferred despite completing mandatory training and being allotted House Listing Blocks.

The GAD said such transfers could disrupt preparations for the upcoming census and affect field-level operations.

In a communication to the School Education Department, the GAD noted that the concerned teachers had already undergone census training and been assigned House Listing Blocks under different census charges in Lakhimpur district.

The district administration had raised concerns that transferring the trained personnel could hamper the first phase of the census, which involves house listing and housing-related activities, as well as the subsequent population enumeration phase.

The Assam government had earlier instructed administrative departments not to transfer personnel appointed for census-related duties until the completion of the exercise.

The latest direction follows a communication from the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, which had also advised states to ensure continuity of personnel engaged in census operations.

The GAD has now asked the School Education Department to issue necessary instructions to ensure that enumerators and supervisors appointed for Census 2027 remain in their respective posts until they complete their census-related responsibilities.

The move is aimed at maintaining continuity among trained personnel and ensuring smooth implementation of the census exercise at the field level.