Cartoonist from Assam, Chiranjeev Dutta passes away following a prolonged illness on November 26.

He was 56.

Dutta breathed his last on November 26 morning at his residence in Guwahati and will be cremated at Nabagraha later today.

Dutta was a popular cartoonist and was working with ‘Bismaya’ magazine till the time of his death.

Taking to his Twitter handle Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoling his death wrote, "I am saddened to hear of the passing away of eminent cartoonist Chiranjeev Dutta Dutta, who was popular for his humorous and satirical cartoons in various newspapers and magazines, passed away. I wish him eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family."