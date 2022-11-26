Assam based cartoonist Chiranjeev Dutta passes away
Chiranjeev Dutta breathed his last on November 26 morning at his residence in Guwahati and will be cremated at Nabagraha later today.
Cartoonist from Assam, Chiranjeev Dutta passes away following a prolonged illness on November 26.
He was 56.
Dutta breathed his last on November 26 morning at his residence in Guwahati and will be cremated at Nabagraha later today.
Dutta was a popular cartoonist and was working with ‘Bismaya’ magazine till the time of his death.
Taking to his Twitter handle Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoling his death wrote, "I am saddened to hear of the passing away of eminent cartoonist Chiranjeev Dutta Dutta, who was popular for his humorous and satirical cartoons in various newspapers and magazines, passed away. I wish him eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family."
বিশিষ্ট কাৰ্টুনিষ্ট চিৰঞ্জীৱ দত্ত ডাঙৰীয়াৰ বিয়োগৰ দু:খবৰটি পাই মৰ্মাহত হৈছোঁ৷ বিভিন্ন কাকত-আলোচনীত প্ৰচুৰ ৰসবোধ আৰু ব্যংগৰে সমৃদ্ধ কাৰ্টুন অংকনেৰে জনপ্ৰিয় হোৱা দত্ত ডাঙৰীয়াৰ বিদেহ আত্মাৰ চিৰশান্তি কামনাৰ লগতে শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়াললৈ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ৷ pic.twitter.com/UE61MBHmu7— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2022
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