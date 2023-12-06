Assam based journalist joins ULFA-I, shares message of joining in a long Facebook post
In a sensational development, a journalist from Naharkatia under Dibrugarh district has reportedly joined the banned militant outfit United Liberation front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I).
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In a sensational development, a journalist from Naharkatia under Dibrugarh district has reportedly joined the banned militant outfit United Liberation front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I).
The journalist of a local daily identified as Bidyut Mahanta wrote a long post in Assamese on Facebook expressing his interest in join the banned militant outfit.
A massive uproar has erupted in the area following the journalist joined the ULFA-I.
In October, a young man from Borpathar in Dibrugarh joined a militant outfit. The individual has been identified as Palash Konwar, a resident of Damoikhati in Dibrugarh.
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