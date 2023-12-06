In a sensational development, a journalist from Naharkatia under Dibrugarh district has reportedly joined the banned militant outfit United Liberation front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I).

The journalist of a local daily identified as Bidyut Mahanta wrote a long post in Assamese on Facebook expressing his interest in join the banned militant outfit.

A massive uproar has erupted in the area following the journalist joined the ULFA-I.

In October, a young man from Borpathar in Dibrugarh joined a militant outfit. The individual has been identified as Palash Konwar, a resident of Damoikhati in Dibrugarh.