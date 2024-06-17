Assam's batting sensation Riyan Parag and the dynamic all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer are reportedly set to join the Indian team squad for the upcoming T20I Zimbabwe tour.

All five T20 matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club, starting on Saturday, July 6.

The decision to select Riyan Parag marks a major turning point in his burgeoning career. Following a stellar IPL 2024 season where he amassed an incredible 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a blistering strike rate of 149.22 in 15 matches for the Rajasthan Royals, Parag's call-up to the senior men's squad is a testament to his extraordinary talent and work ethic.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated return of Venkatesh Iyer to the national squad is underway. Throughout the 2024 IPL, the versatile all-rounder for KKR showcased his skills by scoring 370 runs at an average of 46.25 and an impressive strike rate of 158.80 in 14 matches. Iyer's inclusion will bolster India's lineup against Zimbabwe, bringing with him ample experience and a solid track record, having already represented his country in two ODIs and nine T20Is.

These two intriguing players represent a new chapter in their careers and a strategic move for the Indian team as they gear up to face Zimbabwe. Cricket analysts predict that Parag and Iyer's performances on this international stage will significantly contribute to India's ongoing quest for success in global cricket. Fans and experts alike will closely observe how these selections impact the team's dynamics and overall performance.