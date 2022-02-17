BCPL executed Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port , Kolkata for setting up of a logistic chain for movement of cargo for Petrochemical Complex of BCPL at Dibrugarh from Haldia Dock Complex. The port will provide space for setting up tankages for storage of imported feed stock, raw materials etc. within the jurisdiction of the port and for setting up a streamlined logistic chain for movement of feedstock, raw materials etc. required for the BCPL plant in Dibrugarh.

The MoU was signed by Pranjal Changmai, GM Operation In-charge, BCPL and Abhay Kumar Mahapatra, GM (Traffic), HDC/ SMPR on behalf of SMPK today in presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways at Haldia Dock Complex, SMPK .

Reep Hazarika, Managing Director of BCPL, Surajit Neog, DGM, BCPL and other dignitaries from SMPK were also present on the occasion.

Sarbananda Sonowal also flagged off the maiden voyage of steel cargo laden barge destined to Pandu through the Indo Bangladesh Protocol route. In future, the inland waterways connectivity is envisaged to be extended to Bogibeel which will promote trade and commerce in Dibrugarh as well in the entire Northeast. Sonowal is striving to implement infrastructure connectivity projects through his Ministry as part of PM Gati Shakti, the National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister. He is keen to develop the state and NER with such initiatives.

The MOU will open new avenues for investment for BCPL in addition to long term sustainability and create opportunities in industrial arena in and around Dibrugarh District.