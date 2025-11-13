Assam: BDO arrested in Goalpara for accepting Rs 7,000 bribe; vigilance team lays trap

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Thursday apprehended Bhuben Das, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Jaleswar Development Block in Goalpara district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a complainant.

According to an official release, the Directorate had received a complaint alleging that Das had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for processing pending bills related to completed construction works of a Model Anganwadi Centre under the Jaleswar ICDS project. The amount was later negotiated down to Rs 7,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate, which subsequently laid a trap at the BDO’s rented residence in Lakhipur, Goalpara. Das was caught red-handed immediately after accepting the money, officials said.

The tainted currency was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses and seized as evidence.

Following sufficient proof of bribery, Das was arrested under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). The Directorate confirmed that necessary legal procedures and follow-up actions are currently underway.



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