Assam becomes first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea: Himanta

Assam has become the first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea, with production commencing at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday, July 3.

Sharing the development on X, Sarma said the achievement further strengthens Assam's rich tea legacy and marks a significant diversification for the state's tea industry.

"Your favourite Matcha brew will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia," the chief minister said.

He said the diversification into Matcha tea, which has gained global popularity in recent years, would help strengthen the Assam Tea brand in international markets.

Sarma added that the milestone was made possible through the strong ties between India and Japan and a decade-long collaboration that brought Japanese expertise in Matcha production techniques and machinery to Assam's tea sector.

According to the chief minister, the first lot of commercially produced Matcha tea was sold for Rs 13,000 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, reflecting encouraging market demand for the premium product.

Calling it a "resounding success" of Indo-Japan collaboration, Sarma said the initiative represents innovation in Assam's tea industry and is expected to create new opportunities for tea producers while enhancing the state's position in the global tea market.