The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Assam Government have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the first partnership under the BioE3 framework.

"Assam is the first state in the country that has approved the BioE3 policy," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, underlining the significance of this development. The Chief Minister also noted that over 10 biotech-related MoUs were signed during the recent Advantage Assam 2 summit to attract bio-investments to the state.

The agreement, signed at DBT headquarters in New Delhi, implements the Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment (BioE3) Policy adopted by the Union Cabinet in August 2024.

The MoU comes after the Centre-State Partnership Conclave held last month under the chairpersonship of Union Minister of Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, where state governments were encouraged to collaborate with DBT.

Under the agreement, DBT will provide guidance and facilitate partnerships, while Assam will establish a State BioE3 Cell and develop a dedicated action plan leveraging the state's biodiversity. The Assam Cabinet has already approved the Assam BioE3 Action Plan, demonstrating the state's commitment to biotechnology advancement.

The BioE3 Policy aims to establish India as a global leader in bio-based innovations across multiple sectors, including bio-based chemicals, APIs, biopolymers, enzymes, climate-resilient agriculture, functional foods, smart proteins, carbon capture and utilisation, precision biotherapeutics, as well as marine and space research. These sectors will be supported by BioEnablers including Biofoundries, Biomanufacturing and BioAI Hubs.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials including Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary of DBT; Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam; Dr Alka Sharma, Senior Adviser at DBT; Pallav Gopal Jha, Secretary of Department of Science, Technology & Climate Change, Assam; and Dr Jitendra Kumar, MD of BIRAC.