Assam becomes first state to generate fund transfer order under VBG-RAM-G: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has become the first state in the country to generate a Fund Transfer Order (FTO) under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VBG-RAM-G), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday, July 15.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, Sarma said the milestone marks Assam's successful completion of all mandatory implementation benchmarks under the newly introduced programme, paving the way for the timely disbursal of wages to beneficiaries.





Pleased to share that Assam has become the first state in India to generate a Fund Transfer Order under VBG-RAM-G.



This means we have successfully met all the required benchmarks, ensuring the timely release of wages to every beneficiary.#AssamLeads@MoRD_GoI @ATULBORA2 pic.twitter.com/cxdHBuNW9v — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2026

"Pleased to share that Assam has become the first state in India to generate a Fund Transfer Order under VBG-RAM-G. This means we have successfully met all the required benchmarks, ensuring the timely release of wages to every beneficiary," the Chief Minister wrote.

An implementation status chart shared by the Chief Minister, dated July 15, 2026, showed Assam leading all states and Union Territories across key parameters, including agency mapping, Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) mapping, master data sharing with the National Informatics Centre (NIC)-Department of Rural Development (DRD), agency data consumption by NIC-DRD, and completion of the Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) stage.

The dashboard also indicated that Assam is the only state where the wage-related Fund Transfer Order has been processed under the VBG-RAM-G framework. Several other states have completed preparatory stages but are yet to generate wage-related FTOs, while many remain in various phases of implementation.

The achievement positions Assam at the forefront of the national rollout of the VBG-RAM-G system, which aims to streamline wage payments and strengthen the delivery of rural employment and livelihood programmes through a digitally integrated framework.

According to the state government, the successful generation of the Fund Transfer Order is expected to facilitate faster and more efficient wage payments by ensuring that all required administrative and technical prerequisites have been completed.