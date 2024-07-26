Assam has been ranked among the top five fastest-growing states in India, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He credited the state's progress to various developmental initiatives and policies implemented by the government.

Speaking to the media, Assam CM said that as per the economic survey, "In the year 2021, the state bank deposit stood at Rs 1.71 lakh crore while in the year 2023-24 it surged to Rs 2.24 lakh crore. Hence the deposit in banks within three years has increased by 30 per cent which is a massive economic indicator."

Further speaking in the credit part, CM Sarma said, "As per the economic survey, in the year 2021, the banks gave a loan of Rs 80871 crore while in the year 2024, it has gone up to Rs 1.27 lakh crore.



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Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that Assam's traditional C/D ratio (Credit/Deposit) stood at 32 per cent, however, now it has gone up to 58 per cent as per the economic survey.

Speaking on the unemployment rate, Sarma said, "In the year 2022-23, the unemployment rate stood at 8 per cent which has now come down to 6.1 per cent."

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma held a comprehensive discussion with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on improving railway connectivity in Assam and exploring the possibility of establishing rail manufacturing entities in the state.

The Union Minister also considered the request to start direct train connectivity between Kamakhya and Ayodhya for the benefit of devotees.

The possibility of starting trains between Assam’s Barak Valley and West Bengal via Bangladesh was also brought to the notice of the Railway Ministry, and it was assured that this would be looked into on a priority basis.

Sarma complimented the Minister on his efforts to enhance the allocation for rail connectivity in Assam in the Union Budget 2024.