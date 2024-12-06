Following the ban on the consumption of beef in public gatherings, hotels, and similar venues in Assam, Islamic cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi Barelvi urged Muslims in the state to forgo beef consumption and accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of harbouring an "anti-Muslim mindset."

In a statement, the All India Muslim Jamaat head said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma always speaks against Muslims. His thinking is anti-Muslim."

On the beef ban, the cleric said it would have "no impact on the Muslim community." "Islam does not mandate beef consumption. People eat and drink based on personal preferences," he said.

"The chief minister seems to believe that Muslims cannot live without beef. I call upon Muslims in Assam to live without eating beef. Life and death are in God's hands," he said.

On December 4, CM Sarma announced a complete ban on serving and consuming beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate new provisions.

He announced the decision at a press conference in New Delhi.

Sarma said the law extant on beef consumption is strong but there was no prohibition on its consumption at restaurants, hotels and religious, and social gatherings.

"Now, we have decided to make the law stronger to put a complete ban on consumption of beef in public places too in Assam," he said. (With PTI inputs)