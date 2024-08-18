Assam government has taken a significant step towards streamlining bureaucratic processes for new parents. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that birth certificates and Aadhaar cards will now be issued to newborns at all medical colleges across the state.

This initiative, which began on the 78th Independence Day, aims to simplify the registration process for new parents. Centres for birth certificates and Aadhaar enrollment have been established in 12 medical colleges throughout Assam.

"This step will ensure hassle-free birth and Aadhaar registration at our medical colleges," Chief Minister Sarma stated on social media platform X. He added that this decision was one of the outcomes of a recent District Commissioner Conference.

The move is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort required for parents to obtain essential documents for their newborns. It also aligns with the government's broader efforts to digitise and streamline administrative processes.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Sarma distributed land pattas to residents of four villages in Kamrup district. This action addresses another critical issue facing many Assam residents - the lack of official land ownership documents.

"Without land pattas, many individuals are deprived of fair compensation during land acquisition processes and face difficulties in securing bank loans," Sarma explained during the ceremony.