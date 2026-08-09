Assam begins doorstep assessment of flood damage across affected districts: Himanta

The Assam government has begun a doorstep assessment of damage caused by the ongoing floods across all affected districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, August 9.

In a social media post, Sarma said the assessment would document damage to houses, livestock and other losses suffered by flood-affected families.

He said the exercise would continue until August 31, with officials recording the impact of the floods at the household level.

“No family will be left behind in getting their due rehabilitation benefits,” the Chief Minister said.

The doorstep assessment is part of the state’s flood response and rehabilitation process and is aimed at ensuring that losses suffered by affected families are documented for extending rehabilitation assistance.

Sarma said the government would ensure that every affected family is covered under the assessment and receives the benefits it is entitled to.