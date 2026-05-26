Assam begins preparations for Census 2027, first digital census

Assam on Monday, May 25, held a state-level conference of Principal Census Officers (PCOs) in Guwahati to review preparations for Census 2027, which will be India’s first digital census.

The conference, held at the Assam Administrative Staff College, was chaired by Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and focused on preparations for the first phase of Census 2027, the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO).

The programme was organised by the General Administration Department of the Assam government in association with the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, under the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Senior officials attending the conference included Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, district commissioners, municipal commissioners, principal census officers and officials from the Directorate of Census Operations.

Officials informed that Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, Houselisting and Housing Census, is proposed between April 1 and September 30, 2026, while the second phase involving Population Enumeration and updating of the National Population Register is scheduled between February 9 and February 28, 2027.

In Assam, the census exercise is proposed to be conducted phase-wise from August 21 to September 30, 2026. Officials also said self-enumeration through the official portal will be available during the exercise.

Addressing the conference, Ravi Kota stressed the importance of administrative coordination, public participation and timely preparedness for the smooth conduct of the census across the state.

Later speaking to reporters, Ajay Tiwari, Chief Principal Census Officer of Assam, said the conference focused on training, planning and coordination among district officials for the upcoming census operations.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan also highlighted the importance of the first phase of the census exercise.

Officials said Census 2027 will involve extensive digital infrastructure, training of field-level staff and awareness campaigns across Assam.

(Inputs from ANI)