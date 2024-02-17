At the Assam Police State Crime Review, the efforts and dedication of the officers at Behali Police Station in Biswanath district were lauded as they clinched the prestigious Certificate of Excellence.

The Behali Police Station, under the leadership of its Officer Incharge, has emerged as a shining example of exemplary policing, setting new benchmarks for performance and professionalism. Their relentless efforts in maintaining peace and security in the community have not gone unnoticed, earning them the title of the best-performing police station in Assam.

Speaking on behalf of the Behali Police Station, the Officer Incharge expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed upon them.