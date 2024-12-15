In a major development aimed at enhancing food security, six Assembly constituencies in Tinsukia district, including 83-Margherita Constituency, distributed new ration cards to 83,952 beneficiaries on Sunday under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The event was conducted simultaneously across various locations under the district.

At the North Margherita Rangamanch, 7,210 beneficiaries from 13 Gaon Panchayats and one Municipal Board received their ration cards. This was part of the first phase of distribution, which will continue until December 28 to ensure all 13,161 identified beneficiaries in Margherita Constituency receive their cards.

The program saw the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Margherita Co-District Commissioner Parikshit Thoudam, Margherita Municipal Board Chairman Anand Kumar Sharma, Executive Officer Dheeraj Bhattacharjee, Assistant Director of Food and Civil Supplies Pronamika Konwar, and Anchalik Panchayat President Sukhdev Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma emphasized the transparency and ease brought to the process of obtaining ration cards. "Under the ambitious ‘One Nation, One Ration’ scheme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, beneficiaries can now access ration anywhere in the country," he stated. Sharma assured the complete distribution of the remaining cards within the stipulated timeline.

Parikshit Thoudam (IAS), Margherita Co-District Commissioner, highlighted the significance of the new ration card system for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. "This initiative under the NFSA ensures that underprivileged families have better access to food grains and essential supplies," he remarked.

The beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude, describing the distribution as a step toward better accessibility to essential commodities. The event marked a significant milestone in implementing food security initiatives across the district.



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