Kaziranga National Park witnessed a tragic incident as an adult Bengal tiger died in a fight with another tiger. The injured body of the Bengal tiger, around 10-12 years old, was found in the water tank of the Diphlu river near the Kaziranga Beat in the Kahora forest area of the park.

The doctors suspect that the tigress died in a fight with another tiger after witnessing injury marks on the body. Forest officials informed the local police and a veterinary team after discovering the carcass. It was later cremated as per the national tiger conservation authority rules.

This is not the first time a tiger has died in a national park in Assam. Earlier this year, the carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found in Orang National Park due to old-age-related issues. The forest staff immediately alerted higher authorities, and the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.