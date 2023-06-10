Members of the Bengali Students' Federation met a delegation of Human Rights Commission on June 9 and handed over a memorandum to resolve the issue of 'D voters'.

A team of the Assam Human Rights Commission arrived at Asia's largest detention camp (Matia Transit Camp) at Matia in Goalpara district on June 9.

The team led by Assam Human Rights Commission member Shantanu Bharali visited the camp which opened on January 27 for the first time and inspected all aspects of the camp and took stock of the details of the camp.

Shantanu Bharali was accompanied by Assam Commissioner Secretary Kamal Kumar Baishya, Block Officer Sewali Har, Commissioner's Personal Secretary Arun Jit Singh, Research Assistant J.T. Baruah and several other officials.

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