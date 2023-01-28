The Officer-in-Charge of Bengtol Police outpost in the Chirang district of Assam was suspended on January 27 after he allegedly tried to favour culprits in a gang-rape case.

The development comes after a woman, who claimed to have been a victim of sexual assault ad abuse, went to the police outpost to file a complaint.

However, as per reports, instead of investigating her complaints, the Bengtol OC reportedly mocked her and sided with the accused that were named by the victim.

Following this, the woman approached the media and then Chirang Superintendent of Police (SP) Pranjit Bora and narrated the entire matter.

On basis of her complaint against the police officer, identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Afzal Hussain. the Chirang SP suspended him on January 27 with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended three people in connection with their alleged connection in the gang rape case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Gulzar Hussain, Pabitra Rai, and Ganesh Rai and so far a total of seven people have been accused by the victim.

Three accused were arrested on January 28, and four others remain absconding.

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