Assam bets on concert economy to unlock Rs 700 crore opportunity

Assam could generate more than Rs 700 crore in economic impact over the next five years through a structured calendar of major live entertainment events, according to a new report released by BookMyShow, the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and EY-Parthenon.

Titled The Assam Blueprint: Turning Live Music Economy into a Tourism Multiplier, the report positions the state as a growing hub for India's concert economy and argues that live entertainment can become a significant driver of tourism, employment and local business growth.

The study estimates that sustained investment in live events, infrastructure and ecosystem development could contribute over Rs 700 crore to Assam's economy over the next five years, transforming concerts from one-off cultural attractions into recurring economic assets.

The report draws heavily on the impact of Post Malone's first-ever solo headline concert in India, held in Guwahati. According to estimates by BookMyShow and EY-Parthenon, the event generated Rs 43 crore in overall economic impact, including Rs 32 crore spent directly within Assam and around ₹5 crore in GST revenue.

Despite airline disruptions during the event period, the concert attracted about 20,000 attendees, with nearly 53 per cent travelling from outside Guwahati and arriving from more than 200 cities and towns across the country.

Researchers found that spending extended far beyond ticket sales. For every Rs 100 spent on a concert ticket, attendees spent approximately Rs 899 on accommodation, transport, dining, shopping and other local services.

Hotels reported close to a 30 per cent rise in occupancy during the concert weekend, while local transport operators experienced more than 50 per cent growth in ride demand. Restaurants, cafés and retail businesses also recorded increased customer footfall.

The event encouraged visitors to explore destinations beyond Guwahati, including Kaziranga National Park, Majuli, Kamakhya Temple and Sivasagar, highlighting the role concerts can play in boosting tourism across the state.

The report also points to rapid growth in the North-East's live entertainment market. Assam hosted 55 ticketed events, while Guwahati recorded a 188 per cent increase in live-event attendance in 2025, reflecting growing demand for large-scale entertainment experiences.

Kumar Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of ATDC, said the concert economy was about more than entertainment and could support tourism, youth engagement, culture and economic growth simultaneously. He said Assam's objective was to create a supportive ecosystem where large events become repeatable opportunities that bring visitors, create jobs and showcase the state nationally and internationally.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, said the North-East represented one of the most compelling opportunities in India's next phase of live entertainment growth. He said the Post Malone concert demonstrated how global-scale events can create value across tourism, hospitality, local businesses and employment.

The report also found that the concert supported approximately 2,500 personnel across security, hospitality, logistics, venue management and production, while creating opportunities for local vendors involved in staging, branding, connectivity, food and beverage services and sustainability operations.

With international acts continuing to include Assam on their touring schedules, the report suggests the state is emerging as a serious contender in India's expanding experience economy, with live entertainment increasingly viewed as a tool for long-term economic development rather than a standalone event.