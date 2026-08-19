Assam: Bhadra month begins, Batadrava Than resonates with Hari Naam and devotional chants

The sacred month of Bhadra, considered one of the most auspicious months in Assamese spiritual and cultural life, began on August 19, with satras and naamghars across Assam reverberating with the devotional chants of Hari Naam.

At Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, devotees and Vaishnav followers began gathering from early morning to mark the beginning of the holy month. Traditional naam-kirtan and devotional rituals have created a deeply spiritual atmosphere at the historic shrine.

As part of the Bhadra month observances, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva will host Ashtadash Prasang throughout the month, with religious programmes being held from the morning until midnight.

The sacred premises are expected to remain filled with the sounds of Hari Naam and naam-kirtan throughout the month, as devotees participate in prayers and traditional Vaishnavite rituals.

The large gathering of devotees has transformed Batadrava Than into a vibrant spiritual centre, with the atmosphere taking on a unique devotional character. During the holy month of Bhadra, the birthplace of the revered saint appears to devotees as a “second Vaikunthapur,” reflecting its deep spiritual significance in Assam’s religious and cultural life.