The Guwahati Police successfully cracked the Bharalu kidnapping and robbery case within 24 hours, arresting four individuals involved in the abduction of a local vegetable vendor from Kahilipara.

The incident took place in the early hours of June 10 when Munindra Das, a vegetable vendor en route to the Machkhowa market, was abducted by a gang of five men from B.R. Phukan Road. He was forcibly bundled into a Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Reg. No. AS-01-GE-3543) and robbed of ₹1,500 in cash. The abductors later dropped him near A.T. Road at Kamakhya Gate.

A case was swiftly registered at Bharalumukh Police Station (Case No. 96/2025) under Sections 310(2)/140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping and dacoity.

Arrested Accused:

Sirajul Islam (21) – Milan Nagar, PS Hatigaon

Babul Ali alias Jonab (32) – Garikhali Majdia, PS Sarthebari, Barpeta

Zakir Ali (37) – Doulatola, PS Hajo, Kamrup (Rural)

Saheb Ali alias Sahjan (31) – Barni, PS Hajo, Kamrup (Rural)

The police also recovered the vehicle used in the crime and identified one of the accused, Saheb Ali, as a repeat offender, previously arrested in Satgaon PS Case No. 12/25 under Section 309(2) of the BNS.

Thanks to the prompt response, technical surveillance, and coordinated action by the Bharalumukh Police team, led by the Officer-in-Charge, the case was solved in record time. The victim’s family expressed their relief and gratitude but voiced concern over rising insecurity in the city.

Police officials assured that vigilance would be increased in sensitive zones and reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety.