Assam: Bharalumukh Flyover to open today, named after former Union Law Minister Dinesh Goswami

Guwahati is set to receive a major infrastructure boost as the long-awaited Bharalumukh flyover will be opened to the public on Wednesday, March 4 evening. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that construction of the Y-shaped structure has been completed ahead of schedule, with the inauguration slated for around 5:30 pm.



The flyover, connecting Bharalumukh and Shantipur, was earlier expected to be opened by March 10. During an inspection last month, the Chief Minister had indicated that work was nearing completion. Built at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 100 crore, the 1.2-kilometre-long project aims to significantly ease chronic traffic congestion at the busy Bharalumukh junction. The development has also led to the permanent closure of Railway Gate No. 9, with commuters now provided an alternative elevated route.



Announcing the inauguration in a live social media address, Sarma said the flyover would be named after former Union Law Minister and senior Dinesh Goswami, describing it as a tribute to his contribution to Assam and national politics. Goswami, a prominent leader of the Asom Gana Parishad, was credited by the Chief Minister for playing a pivotal role in enhancing Assam’s share of central grants from a 70:30 to a 90:10 ratio — a formula that continues to benefit the state in development financing.



Highlighting Goswami’s legacy, Sarma said the late leader had a profound influence on shaping Assam’s political and financial trajectory. “We are very happy to name it after him,” he said, underscoring the government’s intent to honour leaders who left a lasting imprint on the state’s governance and growth.