Assam: Bharat Vikas Parishad honours teachers, celebrates academic excellence in Dhubri

Reaffirming the enduring bond between teachers and students while celebrating academic excellence, the Dhubri unit of Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) on Sunday, January 25 organised a solemn and culturally rich ‘Guru Vandana and Chatra Abhinandan’ ceremony at a town hotel conference hall in Dhubri.

The programme brought together educators, students, parents and members of civil society to honour the guiding role of teachers and the scholastic achievements of meritorious students. Addressing the gathering, Bijoy Kurmi, In-Charge President, and Amiya Sundar Saha, Secretary of the Dhubri Branch, underscored the cultural and educational significance of the initiative.

They said Guru Vandana symbolises gratitude towards teachers for their lifelong dedication to shaping young minds, while Chatra Abhinandan recognises the perseverance and discipline of students who excel academically. Such platforms, they noted, are crucial for nurturing mutual respect and strengthening value-based education in society.

As part of the ceremony, three distinguished educators were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to education and the arts—Subrata Baruah, a retired Physics teacher; Tarun Kumar Kar, a renowned tabla exponent and music teacher; and Shyamal Kanti Ghosh, a veteran yoga instructor.

The programme also honoured three meritorious students who achieved notable success in their matriculation board examinations—Manash Bhattacharjee of Sankar Dev School, Bhagyashree Mazumder of Sishu Pathsala High School, and Sagar Roy of Vivekananda Vidyapith High School.

Academic excellence at the higher secondary level was another highlight of the event. Sishu Pathsala High School recorded an impressive performance with four science stream toppers—Dalia Mondal, Suparna Dey, Babai Paul and Amrita Paul. In the arts stream, toppers included Anirban Bhowmick of Sankar Dev School, along with Saptaporna Dutta and Trisha Kundu from Sishu Pathsala High School.

Speaking on the broader philosophy of education, Gaur Krishna Saha reflected on the concept of “learning with thought,” emphasising that knowledge holds true value only when combined with critical reflection—an idea deeply rooted in both Eastern and Western intellectual traditions for over two millennia.

The event concluded on a patriotic note with a musical performance of Vande Bharat by Rajesh Shad, followed by a vote of thanks.