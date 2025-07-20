Assam Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangha presents 11-point charter for tea workers’ welfare in state

The Assam State Committee of the Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangha (BCMS) deliberated extensively on the pressing concerns of tea garden workers across the state on July 20, during an organisational meeting held at the office of the Purvottar Khadan Mazdoor Sangha in Margherita.

Chaired by BCMS State Committee President A. Rama Rao, the meeting culminated in a resolution to present an 11-point demand charter to the Assam government, advocating for improved working and living conditions for the state's tea estate labour force.

Key demands outlined by the committee include the payment of the 20% Puja bonus in a single installment, provision of land pattas to tea workers, and an increase in daily wages to ₹351. The committee further stressed the urgent clearance of pending Provident Fund dues, supply of firewood or its monetary alternative, and an end to the deduction of worker contributions from wages.

Additional demands call for the appointment of doctors at every tea estate, granting leave to workers for attending union meetings, the reopening of the defunct Nirmal Tea Estate, and comprehensive medical arrangements for workers affected by accidents or snake bites during work, ensuring both treatment and wage protection. A further demand seeks to prohibit charging workers for the fuel used in company ambulances for medical emergencies.

The gathering also witnessed the formation of a new Margherita Circle Committee of BCMS, with Baiju Oraon appointed as President and Ganesh Bauri as Secretary.

The meeting drew participation from several prominent leaders, including BCMS Working President Rajiv Bora, Tinsukia District Committee Secretary Debojyoti Phukan, Purvottar Khadan Mazdoor Sangha Margherita Secretary G. Amru, as well as trade union leaders Nipu Kalita and Shankar Gwala, among others.

The BCMS emphasized that these demands represent the collective voice of tea garden workers and urged the Assam government to act swiftly in addressing the long-standing grievances that impact the welfare of thousands across the state.