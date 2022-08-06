Continuing its crusade against corrupt government officials, Assam’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption today (August 6) caught red-handed Guru Prasad Khataniar, Registrar of the Bhattadev University, in the newly-created Bajali district, while accepting a bribe.

Dr. Guruprasad Khataniar had demanded a sum of Rs 1 lakh as bribe for releasing the bill for earth filling work at Bhattadev University by the complainant who is a contractor under PWD department. Later on, he reduced the demanded amount to Rs 50 thousand.

Making this announcement on Twitter on Saturday (August 6), special DGP (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote, “Our fight against corruption continues. Today, a team Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam of caught red-handed Sri Guru Prasad Khataniar, Registrar, Bhattadev University, Pathsala, District - Bajali with accepted bribe money. Further Lawful action is being taken."

Our fight against corruption continues. Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red-handed Sri Guru Prasad Khataniar, Registrar, Bhattadev University, Pathsala, District - Bajali with accepted bribe money. Further Lawful action is being taken. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/s8beGori1y — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 6, 2022

Earlier, on August 3, sleuths of the same department nabbed a forest official after giving a hot chase for over a kilometer in the Cachar district. The forest ranger, identified as Debabrata Gogoi, of Lakhipur, was arrested red-handed, on charges of graft. He allegedly ran after seeing the Vigilance team members approaching.

Later, Singh informed that another government official – a Mandal – had been nabbed in the Kamrup district. The arrested individual, identified as Madan Nath, was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe.

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, stepping up action against the corruption in government departments, have managed to nab several of these unscrupulous bureaucrats.