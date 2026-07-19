Assam Bhawan reconstruction in New Delhi to be completed by end of 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 19 announced that Assam will soon have seven dedicated spaces in New Delhi for people from the state visiting the national capital.

Sharing the update, the Chief Minister said that alongside the existing Assam House, three new complexes are being developed in Central Delhi and Dwarka to provide improved accommodation and facilities for visitors from Assam.

One of the upcoming complexes in Dwarka will include a Naamghar and a Convention Hall, aimed at promoting Assam's cultural and community activities in the national capital.

Sarma also informed that Karbi Bhawan and Dimasa Bhawan are currently under construction in Dwarka, further strengthening the representation of Assam's indigenous communities in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister added that the next likely project in the capital would be a Barak Bhawan, which would cater to the people of the Barak Valley region.

The initiative is expected to enhance accommodation, cultural engagement and official facilities for Assamese citizens and community groups visiting New Delhi.