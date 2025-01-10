The three-day Bhogali Mela 2025, celebrating local entrepreneurship and traditional craftsmanship, was inaugurated at the Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah Playground, in Dhubri on January 10.

The initiative, which will conclude on January 12, highlights the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of rural women in the district.

The mela has been organised by the District Mission Management Unit, Dhubri, in collaboration with the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM). The mela features 29 stalls set up by self-help groups (SHGs) showcasing a diverse range of handmade products, from honey collection to daily-use items and traditional Assamese foods.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dibakar Nath, Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri, along with Gokul Brahma, CEO of Zila Parishad, Ibrahim Ali Khan, District Fishery Officer, Santona Bora, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Babli Das, Assistant Commissioner of Dhubri and Dr Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman Dhubri Municipal Board.

Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath visited each stall, interacting with the SHG workers and appreciating their efforts. He commended their ingenuity in creating valuable items, including traditional foods like steam rice cakes (Tekli Pitha), taro pickle (Kochu), bamboo crafts and woven shawls, scarfs, etc,. Nath's words of encouragement resonated deeply with the participants, motivating them to continue their work.

Nath also emphasised the importance of leveraging social media platforms to promote their products. He shared practical tips on using these tools to reach customers beyond the district, offering the SHG workers a glimpse into how technology can expand their market and boost their incomes.

The mela has attracted visitors from across the region, eager to explore the vibrant stalls and support local artisans. The event serves as a platform for SHGs to gain recognition for their hard work while preserving the rich cultural heritage of Assam, promising more opportunities to experience the best of Dhubri's traditional and innovative crafts.