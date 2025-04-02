The Department of Sanskrit, Bholanath College (Autonomous), in collaboration with the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Dhubri District, organized a thought-provoking lecture on "Social Integration and Development of India: An Analysis in Present Perspective" as part of the celebrations marking Assamese 1431 Bhaskarabda, Shukla-Panchami Tithi.

The event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, performed by Hemanta Dhing Majumdar, National Secretary General of the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, in the presence of Dr. Dipendra Kumar Adhikari, President of the Samiti (Dhubri District), and Dr. Chandrashekhar Upadhyay, Assistant Professor, Department of Sanskrit, Bholanath College.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Kishore Kumar Shah, Principal of Bholanath College, emphasized the significance of the occasion, while Dr. Umesh Das, Secretary of the Samiti, outlined the objectives behind the event. The program began with a melodious opening performance by Malvika Dihidar and her associates, setting the tone for an engaging session.

The event was graced by notable guests, including Dr. Debamoy Sanyal (Chairman, Dhubri Municipal Board), Ranjit Kumar Roy (President, Dhubri District Bharatiya Janata Party), Dr. Dhruba Chakraborty (Former Principal, Bholanath College), Mousumi Bhattacharya (Head, Department of Sanskrit, Bholanath College), Rita Borah, and Dr. Juri Sharma.

Delivering the keynote address, guest speaker Hemanta Dhing Majumdar highlighted the crucial role of samrasata (social harmony) in Indian society, drawing references from ancient scriptures such as the Vedas and Upanishads. He underscored how social cohesion has been a driving force in shaping India's cultural, political, and economic evolution and emphasized its contemporary relevance.

The event also featured a naam kirtan by Malvika Dihidar and her group and a soulful rendition of the song "Manav Deh Matir" by Pratima Baruah Pandey, performed by the students of the Sanskrit department.

In his presidential address, Dr. Dipendra Kumar Adhikari elaborated on the profound impact of social harmony in shaping India's historical and cultural landscape. The event concluded with the national anthem, following a session attended by over 300 participants, including college principals, school heads, professors, and students, reaffirming the relevance of social unity in India’s progress.