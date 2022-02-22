GUWAHATI: After Minister Pijush Hazarika denounced Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Borah and his spouse of securing a flat with fake details, Borah on Tuesday, said that he ought to not be comparing a 475 sq feet flat with 29 bighas of ceiling surplus land.

On Monday, department of Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika affirmed that APCC president Bhupen Bora’s spouse had obtained a flat at lodging colony by providing fake information.

After Hazarika’s allegation, Bhupen Bora accepted the truth and said that they acquired the flat but it was handed over by their family twice. “The person who lives in the flat is a nephew of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma named Robin Bordoloi,” said Borah.

In an interview, when Borah was asked how he is related to the CM as nephew, Borah replied, “Sarma always says that all the unemployed in the state are his nephew and the person living in the flat now is an unemployed person. Going by that line, he is a nephew of the CM.”

Borah also mentioned if it's required, then his wife will be punished. “If needed my wife and I are ready to pay any fines which may be imposed on us for the flat but who will question the 29 bighas of ceiling surplus land?” said Borah.

He included that they are willing to return the flat but also raised questions for CM and his family. He asked if they will return the ceiling surplus land. Adding to that point Borah called on the CM’s family to return the land as soon as possible.

Earlier on Monday, Pijush Hazarika in a press conference said that Bora’s wife Mousumi Borgohain had secured the flat on Housing Colony in 2006 with the help of fake documentations. Where it was mentioned that she is unemployed, married and her monthly income is Rs. 6,840. As per the sources, the flat was booked by her on March 7.

The flat was booked in the name of Bhupen Borah's wife Mousumi Borgohain from the year 2006 to 2021 but after one year of taking the flat, Mousumi Borgohain had started working in Medical College as a demonstrator.