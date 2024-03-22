Reacting to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah launched a scathing attack on the Modi government accusing the party of undermining democracy. Borah asserted that the current state of affairs in the country, under what he described as a "selfish" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to a deterioration of democratic values.

Borah said, "When a selfish person like Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister of the country, the democracy of the country is ruined." He pointed out that the Lok Sabha elections, the pinnacle of democratic exercise witnessed a decline in the condition of other political parties due to the dominance of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Highlighting the financial aspect of electoral politics, Borah revealed details about the Congress party's financial accounts during elections. "Congress party had 11 bank accounts in 4 different banks in the country," he disclosed. "Even the Election Commission had set limits on campaign spending during elections."

Borah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of corruption and dictatorship were leveled against the Modi government prompting the formation of an alliance known as the India Alliance in opposition. Borah asserted that this alliance, which has garnered significant public support has irked Prime Minister Modi. He claimed that as a consequence, the Congress party's bank accounts were sealed and frozen on the purported advice of the Prime Minister.

Turning his attention to the issue of electoral funding, Borah raised concerns about the disproportionate influence of money in politics. "More than 50 per cent of the money received through electoral bonds is with the BJP," he alleged. With just three weeks left until the announcement of elections, Borah expressed apprehension over the BJP's spending capacity.