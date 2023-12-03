Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on December 3 took a pointed swipe at Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Borah and made fun of his unusual celebration strategy.

Mallabaruah took to Facebook to claim that Borah had surreptitiously stashed firecrackers in a toilet tank at Rajiv Bhawan for a supposed victory celebration. Adding a layer of irony, he mentioned that two Bihu dance teams, intended to perform in celebration, were now left searching for respect within the Congress headquarters.

The election trends indicate a significant lead for the BJP in key states, with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh leaning towards the saffron party. The Congress, on the other hand, finds solace in Telangana, where it is leading against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has confidently crossed the halfway mark, leading in 145 seats, while the Congress trails with leads in 82 constituencies. Rajasthan appears to be following the state's tradition of a 'revolving door,' as the BJP eyes a shift in power. Chhattisgarh, initially a nail-biter, now sees the BJP inching ahead of the ruling Congress

As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the Mizoram elections, respect for the Christian-majority state's observance of Sunday will delay the declaration of results by a day on December 4.