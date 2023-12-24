State BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma on December 24 declared that the upcoming elections for the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council would mark the demise of the Congress-led Indi Morcha. Speaking at a press conference held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Sharma portrayed Congress President Bhupen Borah as a leader who has transitioned from prominence to a mere "joker."

According to Sharma, the departure of frontline Congress leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain, Debabrat Saikia and Abdul Khaleque has left Bhupen Borah isolated. Sharma asserted that Bora's attempts to remain relevant have led him to speak incoherently, causing Congress party members to disregard his statements. The spokesperson stated that indigenous people now view Bora as nothing more than a political entertainer.

Notably, Bhupen Borah had recently compared the electoral atmosphere in Assam to that of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar a decade ago, where Congress was accused of rigging votes. Sharma dismissed Borah's claims, attributing them to the anxiety stemming from the impossibility of electoral malpractices in the present political landscape led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sharma highlighted the positive developments in Assam under Chief Minister Sarma's administration, citing a flourishing academic environment and a stable governance system. In 2021, student enrollment in higher education witnessed a notable increase of 4.1%, totaling 12 lakh students. Additionally, research from the State Bank of India revealed an 11.8% decline in unemployment over the past two years, positioning Assam at the forefront of states successfully combating joblessness.