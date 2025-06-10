Senior Congress leader and former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Tuesday, June 10 firmly refuted speculations about a possible defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting his unwavering commitment to the Congress party and to the united opposition movement in Assam.

Borah arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati from Bengaluru, where he was promptly confronted by reporters eager for a reaction to ongoing rumours regarding his political future.

Visibly irked by the persistent questioning, Borah responded curtly, “Don’t you understand Assamese? I do not indulge in this kind of useless politics.” He reiterated that his position, made clear during his resignation from the APCC president’s post, remains unchanged. “What I said then remains final. I have nothing more to add,” he told the media.

Seeking to dispel any doubts about his allegiance, Borah emphasized his continued dedication to the people of Assam and to opposition unity. “The trust and faith that the people of Assam have placed in me will never fade. I have always worked to unite the opposition, and I will continue that effort as long as my party entrusts me with the responsibility,” he stated.