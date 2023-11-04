In a historic first, the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati welcomed the presence of Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, during his maiden three-day visit to Assam. His visit, which took place on November 3, marked a momentous occasion as the Bhutanese monarch paid homage to the ancient temple, showcasing a deep understanding of the interconnection between Buddhism and Tantric traditions.

During his visit, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk had the opportunity to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the temple authorities. Bhaskar Sarma, the secretary of Kamakhya Devalaya, who represented the temple's side while speaking to India Today NE expressed his gratitude and shared insights about the royal visit.

"It was a privilege to have His Majesty here. It was a unique experience. He is very knowledgeable and understands the link between Buddhism and Tantricism. Although he follows the Buddhist faith, he is well-versed in the rituals followed by Hindu devotees in the temple. We never compel anyone to follow specific rituals, but the Bhutanese King knew exactly what needed to be done while visiting the temple," Sarma revealed.

The discussion between the temple authorities and King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk went beyond the surface, delving into the profound connections between Buddhism and Tantrism. The King expressed his long-held desire to visit the Kamakhya Temple, and he looks forward to returning with his family in the near future.

Sarma shared further insights into the visit, stating, "It was a great experience with him. We felicitated him, and he was very happy and appreciated our hospitality. His Majesty was deeply impressed by the spiritual ambiance and the significance of the Kamakhya Temple."

The Bhutan King on November 3 arrived in Guwahati as part of his week long state visit to India. King Wangchuk arrived at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, while being accompanied by his family members and senior officials of the Bhutanese government.

King Wangchuk was recieved at the airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with ministers Ranoj Pegu, Ranjit Kumar Dass, other officials and dignitaries of the government.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, welcomed Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk on his maiden three-day visit to Assam. The historic meeting, characterized by mutual respect and shared vision, showcased the deep-rooted bonds between the two neighboring nations.

The Assam Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, hosted a cultural program and a dinner in the King's honor to celebrate this significant diplomatic visit.

The Assam Chief Minister took to a microblogging site to express his gratitude and enthusiasm regarding the King's visit, stating, "I had the privilege to call upon His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Guwahati. We have benefited immensely from His Majesty’s vision. I conveyed the enthusiasm among our people to strengthen Hon’ble Prime Minister’s doctrine of Neighbourhood First. Druk Gyalpo's visit is a great honor for Assam."

On November 4, Bhutan's king Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk embarked on a delightful journey to Assam's famed Kaziranga National Park on November 4. The Bhutanese King's visit is part of his maiden three-day tour of Assam, signifying the profound ties between the neighboring nations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to express his pleasure at the Bhutanese King's appreciation of Assam's biodiversity.

"I am glad to learn that His Majesty the King of Bhutan enjoyed the rich biodiversity of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park," the Chief Minister posted. "We are eager to host His Majesty along with his family who will definitely be mesmerized by the beauty of Kaziranga!"