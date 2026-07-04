Assam-Bhutan rail link to boost trade, tourism under India's Act East Policy: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 4 said the state is emerging as a key driver of India's Act East Policy, with enhanced connectivity playing a central role in unlocking new economic opportunities.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the upcoming 69.05-km Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway link, describing it as a landmark project that will strengthen India-Bhutan ties while opening new avenues for trade, tourism and regional development.

The proposed railway project, estimated to cost Rs 3,456.36 crore, will connect Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, a flagship urban development initiative of the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom.

Sarma said the rail connectivity project would transform Assam into a gateway for cross-border commerce and tourism, reinforcing the state's strategic role in India's engagement with Southeast Asia and neighbouring countries under the Act East Policy.

The Chief Minister added that the project marks another significant step in elevating the longstanding friendship between India and Bhutan while creating fresh opportunities for economic growth and regional connectivity.