A major accident involving a vehicle from Bhutan took place at the National Highway No 127 in Assam's Baksa district.

The speeding truck carrying cement from neighbouring Bhutan met with an accident at Anguliya after it lost control and turned over falling on the road.

A commuter got stuck under the truck when the accident happened. Soon police and locals arrived at the spot and rescued the person from under the truck. The person was reportedly taking a walk on the highway when the accident occured and the truck tumbled over him.

As per sources, the injured person was sent off to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has been stated to be serious.

Meanwhile, the police team from Simala police station took stock of the situation at the accident site.