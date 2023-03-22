Two Bhutanese nationals were arrested on March 22 in Guwahati for allegedly embezzling money from farmers in Assam.

Authorities apprehended two Bhutanese nationals who are accused of siphoning lakhs of rupees from the farms.

Darji Bungsu and Sering Pengo were named as the accused. According to the accused, they are not at fault because their CEO owns the entire company.

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The accused had bought rice produced in Assam and sold it in Bhutan at a much higher price without paying the farmers their dues.

The accused failed to pay the farmer's dues for at least a year, however, the actual quantity of money embezzled has yet to be ascertained.

The police are currently investigating the matter and further details are awaited.